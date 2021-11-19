BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BGCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.74, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $4.74, representing a -27.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.52 and a 34.66% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.62%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgcp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

