Dividends
BGCP

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.53, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $3.53, representing a -42.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.15 and a 70.53% increase over the 52 week low of $2.07.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.2%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BGCP as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 15.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGCP at 2.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGCP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular