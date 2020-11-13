BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.53, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $3.53, representing a -42.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.15 and a 70.53% increase over the 52 week low of $2.07.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.2%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGCP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 15.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGCP at 2.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.