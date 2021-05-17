BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BGCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.54, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $5.54, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.98 and a 149.55% increase over the 52 week low of $2.22.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.76%, compared to an industry average of 18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGCP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 22.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGCP at 2.04%.

