BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92.86% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.69, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $2.69, representing a -56.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.15 and a 29.95% increase over the 52 week low of $2.07.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.38%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.