Dividends
BGCP

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92.86% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.69, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $2.69, representing a -56.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.15 and a 29.95% increase over the 52 week low of $2.07.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.38%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGCP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular