BGC Partners, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a pretty great week for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to US$2.92 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$455m were what the analysts expected, BGC Partners surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.05 per share, an impressive 150% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BGCP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BGC Partners' dual analysts is for revenues of US$2.18b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 81% to US$0.23. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about BGC Partners' future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades, the consensus price target fell 13% to US$7.00, perhaps signalling that the uplift in performance is not expected to last.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that BGC Partners' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.2%, well above its historical decline of 8.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.9% per year. So it looks like BGC Partners is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards BGC Partners following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of BGC Partners' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for BGC Partners going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for BGC Partners (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.