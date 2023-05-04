BGC Partners (BGCP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.19, changing hands as low as $4.09 per share. BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGCP's low point in its 52 week range is $3 per share, with $5.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.11.

