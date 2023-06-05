BGC Partners (BGCP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.24, changing hands as high as $4.30 per share. BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BGCP's low point in its 52 week range is $3.04 per share, with $5.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.26.
