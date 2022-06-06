BGC Partners Appoints Jason Hauf To Succeed Steven Bisgay As CFO

(RTTNews) - Brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) announced Monday the appointment of Jason Hauf as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6, 2022. He will report directly to Howard Lutnick, BGC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Hauf will succeed Steven Bisgay, who will remain in his executive role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

The company said Hauf's in-depth knowledge of financial services organizations will strengthen its management team while the company embarks on the expansion of BGC's digital transformation, including FMX and cryptocurrencies.

Hauf is an accomplished industry veteran with over 30 years of financial management and public accounting experience in international organizations. He most recently served as Managing Director and CFO of Exos Technology and Financial Partners, where he helped to establish an investment bank and technology company from the ground up.

Prior to his time at Exos, Hauf served as Managing Director and CFO of Royal Bank of Scotland, Corporate and Institutional Banking Division, Americas. Hauf was previously Vice President at AIG Financial Products Corp. and began his career at Coopers & Lybrand, where he was a manager when he left.

