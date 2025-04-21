BGC or TW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Bank sector might want to consider either BGC Group (BGC) or Tradeweb Markets (TW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, BGC Group has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Tradeweb Markets has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that BGC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BGC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.96, while TW has a forward P/E of 39.45. We also note that BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21.

Another notable valuation metric for BGC is its P/B ratio of 3.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TW has a P/B of 4.96.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BGC's Value grade of B and TW's Value grade of F.

BGC stands above TW thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BGC is the superior value option right now.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.