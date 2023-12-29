BGC Now Projects Q4 Adj. Earnings At High-End Of Its Previous Range

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a financial brokerage and technology company, Friday announced that it has updated its outlook for the fourth quarter.

The company now expects around the high-end of its previously stated Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings guidance of the range $88 million to $108 million. It also expects the high end of its revenue guidance range of $450 million to $500 million.

Howard Lutnick, CEO of BGC Group, said, "Our business performed strongly throughout the fourth quarter. We expect to report double-digit revenue and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023."

In pre-market activity, BGC shares are trading at $6.94 up 2.66% on the Nasdaq.

