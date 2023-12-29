News & Insights

Markets
BGC

BGC Now Projects Q4 Adj. Earnings At High-End Of Its Previous Range

December 29, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a financial brokerage and technology company, Friday announced that it has updated its outlook for the fourth quarter.

The company now expects around the high-end of its previously stated Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings guidance of the range $88 million to $108 million. It also expects the high end of its revenue guidance range of $450 million to $500 million.

Howard Lutnick, CEO of BGC Group, said, "Our business performed strongly throughout the fourth quarter. We expect to report double-digit revenue and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023."

In pre-market activity, BGC shares are trading at $6.94 up 2.66% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.