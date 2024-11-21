BGC Group’s CEO Howard Lutnick nominated for U.S. Secretary of Commerce

BGC Group (BGC) CEO Howard Lutnick provided the following statement: “I am deeply honored to have been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the 41st U.S. Secretary of Commerce. I look forward to this new chapter in my life, working for President Trump to promote economic growth, drive innovation, and strengthen our nation’s financial security. Upon U.S. Senate confirmation, I will step down from my positions at Cantor, BGC, and Newmark. I intend to divest my interests in these companies to comply with U.S. government ethics rules and do not expect any arrangement which involves selling shares on the open market. I have full confidence in my exceptional management team at BGC. I have met with the Board of Directors and informed them that I expect to recommend that John Abularrage, Jean-Pierre Aubin, and Sean Windeatt be named Co-CEOs of BGC effective upon my confirmation. I am certain they will continue to drive our success, upholding the best interests of our clients, investors, and employees.” BGC expects no changes to its existing corporate structure and expects to disclose further details at a later date.

