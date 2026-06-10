BGC Group Stock: How Fenics and FMX Are Shifting the Mix

BGC Group, Inc. BGC is pushing harder into electronic execution and platform-led services while still leaning on its legacy brokerage engine. That mix shift is starting to show up in growth rates and key performance indicators, even if the revenue base remains dominated by transactions.



Two pillars stand out. Fenics is scaling as BGC Group’s technology-driven suite for fully electronic markets and related services. FMX is expanding its footprint across U.S. rates and foreign exchange, supported by major banks and market makers.

BGC Group Revenue Mix Is Still Broker-Driven

BGC Group operates as a wholesale markets intermediary, brokering and executing transactions across rates, foreign exchange, credit, equities, energy and commodities, and futures and options. Its platform spans voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution, alongside market data and analytics, connectivity and network services, and post-trade solutions.



Even with growing electronic exposure, the revenue mix remains broker-driven. In 2025, total revenues were $2.94 billion, and brokerage revenues made up about 91.7% of the total. Data, software, and post-trade revenues were 4.7%, with the remainder coming from smaller lines such as interest and dividend income, fees from related parties, and other revenues.

Sales Estimates





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BGC Group’s Electronic Pivot Starts With Fenics

Fenics is the technology-driven suite that underpins fully electronic execution and also provides market data, network, and post-trade services. It is the clearest expression of BGC’s push toward a more electronic, higher-margin model.



Momentum has been consistent. Fenics revenues have expanded at a double-digit pace for four consecutive quarters, supported by steady market-share gains and broader product adoption. That pattern matters because it suggests the company is not relying on a single burst of volatility, but is seeing sustained adoption as clients deepen usage across electronic workflows.

BGC Platforms Show Scale Signals in Q1 2026

The first quarter of 2026 offered a clean snapshot of what the mix shift looks like when trading conditions are supportive. BGC Group posted record quarterly revenues of $955.5 million, up 43.8% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share rose 41.4% to 41 cents.

BGC Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

Electronic momentum was visible inside Fenics. Fenics revenues reached a first-quarter record of $206.9 million, up 19.8% year over year. Within that, Fenics Markets rose 20.3% to $176.7 million, tied to higher electronic volumes in Rates, Credit, and Foreign Exchange, plus increased market data revenues. Fenics Growth Platforms increased 17.4% to $30.2 million, led by FMX, PortfolioMatch, and Lucera.



For context, BGC Group’s competitive set includes other market-structure franchises such as CME Group Inc. CME and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW. This shows how scale and liquidity can become durable advantages when electronic volumes compound.

BGC Group’s FMX Is Broadening Beyond Treasuries

FMX, created with leading banks and market makers, spans a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, a cash U.S. Treasuries platform, and a spot foreign exchange venue. The timeline highlights a deliberate build-out: FMX received Commodity Futures Trading Commission approval in January 2024, launched Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures in September 2024, and added U.S. Treasury futures in May 2025.



In the first quarter, FMX posted record key performance indicators across products. U.S. Treasuries' average daily volume (ADV) reached $89.7 billion, up 51% year over year, and first-quarter market share improved to 41%. Activity in foreign exchange also hit a first-quarter record, and the futures offering showed accelerating engagement, with SOFR futures ADV exceeding 39,000 contracts and quarter-end open interest around 143,000 contracts.



Broader product breadth matters because it can keep the platform relevant as market volumes normalize. With multiple venues and expanding connectivity, FMX’s adoption can be supported by more than one rate or volatility cycle.

BGC Group’s Key Tension: Scale Benefits vs. Mix Reality

The bullish case rests on operating leverage as the platforms scale. Management has also expanded its cost-reduction program to $35 million in annualized savings, targeting compensation and infrastructure, which can support margin expansion if growth holds.



The counterweight is that the revenue mix is still anchored in brokerage. In the first quarter of 2026, Data, Network and Post-trade revenues were only 3.6% of total revenues, compared with nearly 94% from total brokerage. Until higher-quality platform revenues become a larger share, results can remain sensitive to transaction volumes and market conditions.



Over the past six months, BGC shares have soared 22.4%, outperforming the industry’s gain of 1.8%. The stock has also fared better than CME Group and Tradeweb Markets in the same time frame.

Six-Month Price Performance





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BGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting that investors are weighing real platform progress against the reality that the mix shift is still in its early innings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.