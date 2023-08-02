BGC Group, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Group, Inc. (BGC):

Earnings: -$19.7 million in Q2 vs. $19.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $493.1 million in Q2 vs. $435.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $445 - $500 Mln

