BGC Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.20 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $19.95 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.53 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $572.33 million from $516.76 million last year.

BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.20 Mln. vs. $19.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $572.33 Mln vs. $516.76 Mln last year.

