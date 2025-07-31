BGC Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $55.1 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $36.1 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.74 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.3% to $784.0 million from $550.8 million last year.

BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.1 Mln. vs. $36.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $784.0 Mln vs. $550.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $715 - $765 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.