BGC Group, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Group, Inc. (BGC):

Earnings: $37.828 million in Q2 vs. -$19.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.724 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $550.761 million in Q2 vs. $493.080 million in the same period last year.

