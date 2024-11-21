News & Insights

Stocks

BGC Group Faces Leadership Transition Amid Lutnick’s Departure

November 21, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BGC Group ( (BGC) ) has provided an update.

Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC Group, has been nominated by President Donald J. Trump to be the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, prompting him to plan his resignation from the company pending Senate confirmation. Lutnick intends to divest his interests in BGC, ensuring compliance with U.S. government ethics rules, and has recommended a trio of executives to step in as Co-CEOs. Despite leadership changes, BGC anticipates maintaining its current corporate structure, continuing to serve major global financial players with its diverse marketplace and technology services.

For an in-depth examination of BGC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.