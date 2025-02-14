BGC GROUP Earnings Results: $BGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BGC GROUP ($BGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.25 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $572,330,000, missing estimates of $575,700,000 by $-3,370,000.
BGC GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of BGC GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALUA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,132,908 shares (+182.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,760,095
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 2,854,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,857,756
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,509,047 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,033,051
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,206,035 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,986,677
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,027,420 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,611,715
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,816,223 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,672,927
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,472,203 shares (+1212.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,338,159
