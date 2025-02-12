News & Insights

BGC GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BGC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 12, 2025 — 04:05 pm EST

BGC GROUP ($BGC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $575,700,000 and earnings of $0.25 per share.

BGC GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of BGC GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALUA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,132,908 shares (+182.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,760,095
  • PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 2,854,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,857,756
  • PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,509,047 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,033,051
  • RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,027,420 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,611,715
  • FMR LLC added 1,874,597 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,208,800
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,816,223 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,672,927
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,719,945 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,789,095

