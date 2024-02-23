BGC Group (BGC) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for BGC Group (NasdaqGS:BGC) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in BGC Group. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 41.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGC is 0.22%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.37% to 276,005K shares. The put/call ratio of BGC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 20,000K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,717K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company.

AltraVue Capital holds 10,236K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 9,639K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,088K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 41.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,529K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

