BGC Group (BGC) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for BGC Group (NasdaqGS:BGC) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.57 / share.

BGC Group Declares $0.01 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024 received the payment on March 19, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $7.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 0.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=37).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 20,000K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,775K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 22.81% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 10,236K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 30.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,808K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,354K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 41.01% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 9,639K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,088K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 16.72% over the last quarter.

