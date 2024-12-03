BGC Group appoints Mike Whitaker as global CIOCiti

BGC Group (BGC) announced Mike Whitaker has joined as Global Chief Information Officer and a member of its Executive Committee. In this newly created role, Mr. Whitaker will be responsible for developing and implementing a cohesive technology strategy across the company, driving innovation and efficiencies to deliver growth. He joins BGC from Citi (C), where he spent 15 years in senior technology management roles and rose to become the firm’s Head of Operations & Technology and a member of the Executive Management Team.

