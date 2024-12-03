News & Insights

Stocks
BGC

BGC Group appoints Mike Whitaker as global CIOCiti

December 03, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BGC Group (BGC) announced Mike Whitaker has joined as Global Chief Information Officer and a member of its Executive Committee. In this newly created role, Mr. Whitaker will be responsible for developing and implementing a cohesive technology strategy across the company, driving innovation and efficiencies to deliver growth. He joins BGC from Citi (C), where he spent 15 years in senior technology management roles and rose to become the firm’s Head of Operations & Technology and a member of the Executive Management Team.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGC
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.