News & Insights

Markets
BGC

BGC Group Appoints John Abularrage, JP Aubin, And Sean Windeatt As Co-CEOs

February 18, 2025 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) , global brokerage and financial technology company, announced that it appointed John Abularrage, JP Aubin, and Sean Windeatt as Co-Chief Executive Officers. Windeatt will retain his position as Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since 2009.

BGC Group announced that Stephen Merkel has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. Merkel, who has been with BGC since its founding, will also retain his current roles as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Brandon Lutnick will also join as a member of the Board.

Howard Lutnick, who was confirmed today by the United States Senate as the 41st Secretary of Commerce, has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BGC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.