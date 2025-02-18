BGC Group Appoints John Abularrage, JP Aubin, And Sean Windeatt As Co-CEOs

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) , global brokerage and financial technology company, announced that it appointed John Abularrage, JP Aubin, and Sean Windeatt as Co-Chief Executive Officers. Windeatt will retain his position as Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since 2009.

BGC Group announced that Stephen Merkel has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. Merkel, who has been with BGC since its founding, will also retain his current roles as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Brandon Lutnick will also join as a member of the Board.

Howard Lutnick, who was confirmed today by the United States Senate as the 41st Secretary of Commerce, has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BGC.

