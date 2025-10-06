Markets
BGC Group Acquires Macro Hive To Bolster Agency Business

October 06, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a brokerage and financial technology company, on Monday announced the acquisition of Macro Hive Limited, a provider of macro market analytics and strategy.

The acquisition of Macro Hive strengthens BGC's agency business by combining Macro Hive's AI-driven technology in the Rates and FX markets with BGC's global broking and execution platform.

Following the acquisition, Macro Hive's co-founders, CEO Bilal Hafeez and COO Andrew Simon, will join BGC.

