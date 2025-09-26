Markets
BGC Extends Exchange Offer Of 6.150% Senior Notes

September 26, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a marketplace, data, and financial technology company, on Friday announced that it has extended its offer to exchange $700 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.150% Senior Notes due 2030

The principal amount of old notes was issued and sold in April 2025 in a private offering.

The exchange offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 5 pm New York Time on September 25, is now extended to 5 pm on October 3.

The aggregate principal amount of $699.77 million, or 99.9% of the outstanding old notes, was tendered in the exchange offer at 5 pm on September 25.

On Thursday, BGC closed trading, 0.84% higher at $9.59 on the Nasdaq.

