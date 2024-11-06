BG Staffing reports Q3 EPS 10c, one estimate 11c

Reports Q3 revenue $71.2M, one estimate $75.0M. Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President, and CEO, said, “Although economic uncertainties persist and the demand environment remains choppy for the entire IT consulting and workforce industry, we are pleased to report that our third quarter total revenues improved sequentially by 4.5%. This sales progression was due to a seasonal lift in Property Management, up 15.9%, compared to the second quarter. In addition, the Professional segment stabilized late in the quarter, down 2.5% for the quarter compared to the second quarter. We continue to launch 2024 project wins expeditiously, including the major IT transformation project related to a large international client that we discussed last quarter. Our largest category in Professional, IT consulting, maintained stable topline revenues between second and third quarters, which is positive. Finance & Accounting experienced lower project work in the third quarter due to typical seasonality for calendar reporting clients. Permanent placements stabilized with flat revenues between second and third quarters. Conversely, Managed Solutions continued to grow sequentially, which aligns with our strategic goals of expanding our consulting efforts. We remain cautiously optimistic at the pockets of revenue categories that stabilized this quarter but continue to tightly manage costs and expenses.

