BG Staffing price target lowered to $12 from $13 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on BG Staffing (BGSF) to $12 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. Industry conditions remain challenging, though BG’s technology investment and strategic positioning sets the business up well for future growth as industry conditions improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

