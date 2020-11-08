BG Staffing, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$72m, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.25, 85% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BGSF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BG Staffing's twin analysts is for revenues of US$300.5m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 7.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 426% to US$1.01. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$307.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.93 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that while sentiment around revenues has declined following the latest results, the analysts are now more bullish on the company's earnings power.

The average price target rose 8.2% to US$16.50, with the analysts signalling that the improved earnings outlook is the key driver of value for shareholders - enough to offset the reduction in revenue estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BG Staffing's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that BG Staffing's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BG Staffing is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards BG Staffing following these results. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for BG Staffing going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for BG Staffing you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.