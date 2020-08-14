BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.56, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGSF was $10.56, representing a -52.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.38 and a 85.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.69.

BGSF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). BGSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports BGSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.71%, compared to an industry average of -41%.

