BG STAFFING Earnings Preview: Recent $BGSF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BG STAFFING ($BGSF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $69,003,000 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.
BG STAFFING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of BG STAFFING stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 500,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,210,799
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 105,699 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,862
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 93,313 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,960
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 47,400 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,376
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 41,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,032
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 41,054 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,122
- CULLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,328
