BG Staffing (BGSF) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BG Staffing, Inc. BGSF will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, before the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 76.6% in the last four quarters, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $69.1 million, indicating 13% year-over-year decline. The expected growth is likely to be due to coronavirus-led decrease in billable hours in the company’s Real Estate and Light Industrial segments. In second-quarter 2020, BG Staffing’s revenues of $62.6 million declined 15.2% year over year.

Revenue decline is expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 14 cents, indicating 73.1% year-over-year decline. Earnings declined 63.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BG Staffing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BG Staffing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BG Staffing Inc Price and EPS Surprise

BG Staffing Inc price-eps-surprise | BG Staffing Inc Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings his season.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +23.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envestnet, Inc (ENV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



BG Staffing Inc (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.