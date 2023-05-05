BG Staffing (BGSF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

BG Staffing said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 17.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in BG Staffing. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGSF is 0.24%, an increase of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 5,924K shares. The put/call ratio of BGSF is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BG Staffing is 19.51. The forecasts range from a low of 18.43 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 101.11% from its latest reported closing price of 9.70.

The projected annual revenue for BG Staffing is 315MM, an increase of 5.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 611K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGSF by 165.98% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 510K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGSF by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 420K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGSF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGSF by 48.07% over the last quarter.

TOCQX - The Tocqueville Fund holds 300K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

BGSF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2020 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors.

