BG Q4 Earnings Top, Sales Surge Y/Y on Higher Volumes

Bunge Global SA BG reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The bottom line, however, marked a 7% year-over-year dip as higher costs offset the impact of improved volumes and increased sales. The adjusted figure excluded gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of 49 cents compared with $4.36 in the year-ago quarter.

Bunge Global completed the acquisition of Viterra in July 2025. The merged entity boasts an enhanced global network with a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops. Integration is currently in progress. The fourth quarter marked the second full quarter since closing the deal.

Bunge Global’s net sales were $23.76 billion, up 75.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22 billion.

Volumes improved in Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining and Grain Merchandising and Milling, reflecting the combined company’s expanded capacity. However, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining saw a 9.7% dip in volumes. The company, however, reported higher sales across all segments.

Bunge Global’s Cost & Margin Performance in Q4

The cost of sales was $22.75 billion, up 83% from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit dipped 6.5% year over year to $1.01 billion. Selling and administrative expenses were $637 million, up 41% year over year.

Bunge Global reported an operating profit of $264 million, which marked a 66% plunge from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted total operating profit surged 40% year over year to $622 million. Total adjusted operating margin contracted 60 basis points to 2.6% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

BG’s Segmental Performances in Q4

Soybean Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales surged 32% year over year to $11.05 billion. Soybeans processed were 11,460 thousand metric tons, up 18.8% year over year, reflecting the combined company’s expanded production capacity in Argentina. Soybeans merchandised rose 32% year over year to 6,912 thousand metric tons, reflecting the combined company’s expanded soybean origination footprint.

Adjusted operating profit for the segment rose 1% year over year to $302 million. The segment saw gains in South America, reflecting higher processing and refining results in Argentina and Brazil. Lower processing results in Europe and origination in the Americas were partially offset by improved results in Asia. Results in North America were lower in both processing and refining.

Softseed Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales surged 151% year over year to $4.54 billion. Softseed processed volumes were 3,481 thousand metric tons compared with 2,410 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter. The upside was attributed to increased production capacity in Argentina, Canada and Europe. Softseeds merchandised volumes were reported at 1,621 thousand metric tons, up 584% year over year, owing to the expanded softseeds origination footprint.

Adjusted operating profit for the segment surged 179% year over year to $209 million on higher average processing margins and the inclusion of Viterra’s softseed assets and capabilities. The segment witnessed higher processing results in North America, which were partially offset by a slight dip in refining. Europe saw gains in processing and biodiesel, but these were offset by weak results in refining. In Argentina, results were higher in processing and modestly higher in refining. Results from global softseeds and global oils merchandising activities were up.

Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales rose 6.6% year over year to $1.19 billion. Volumes were 586 thousand metric tons, 9.7% lower than 649 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter.

The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $68 million, a 161.5% surge from the year-ago quarter’s $63 million, aided by higher results in specialty oils in North America and Asia, while Europe was flat.

Grain Merchandising and Milling: The segment’s sales increased 211% year over year to $6.98 billion. Volumes were up 214% year over year to 26,194 thousand metric tons, reflecting the combined company’s augmented grain handling footprint and capabilities, as well as large global grain crops.

The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $177 million, marking a 20% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Improved results in global wheat and barley merchandising and wheat milling were partially offset by lower global corn merchandising and ocean freight.

BG’s Cash & Balance Sheet Updates

Cash generated from operating activities was $844 million in 2025 against $1,900 million in 2024. Adjusted funds from operations were $1.73 billion in 2025 compared with $1.68 billion in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.13 billion as of the end of 2025 compared with $3.31 billion as of the end of 2024. At the end of 2025, Bunge Global’s long-term debt was $8.8 billion, higher than the $4.7 billion as of 2024-end.

Bunge Global’s Results in FY25

Bunge Global witnessed 2% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $7.57 per share in 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.39. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of $4.93 compared with $7.99 in 2024.

Net sales were $70.3 billion in 2025, up 32% year over year and also ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.6 billion.

BG Initiates 2026 Outlook

Bunge Global expects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.50-$8.00 for 2026. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 2%.

Bunge Global Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Bunge Global have gained 67.3% in a year’s time against the industry's 10.2% growth.



Bunge Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Bunge Global’s Peers Perform This Quarter?

Archer Daniels Midland Company’s ADM adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. However, the figure decreased from adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, Archer Daniels’ third-quarter earnings were 94 cents per share, down from $1.17 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Archer Daniels’ revenues declined 13.7% year over year to $18.6 billion and lagged the consensus estimate of $22.3 billion.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported a first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025) loss of $125 million, or $2.16 per share, compared with a loss of $69.5 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted loss from continuing operations for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was 77 cents per share, narrower than 88 cents a year ago. The figure was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s net sales decreased around 3% year over year to $354.4 million and beat the consensus mark of $350.6 million.

Corteva, Inc. CTVA reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents per share. It came in 31% lower than the earnings of 32 cents per share a year ago. Including one-time items, Corteva reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of eight cents per share.

Corteva’s fourth-quarter revenues dipped 1.7% year over year to $3.91 billion for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 billion.

