BG Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Surge Y/Y Aided by Viterra Acquisition

Bunge Global SA BG reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line, however, marked a 1% year-over-year dip.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of 86 cents compared with $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

Bunge Global recently completed the acquisition of Viterra. The merged entity boasts an enhanced global network with a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops. Integration is currently in progress. The third quarter marked the first full quarter since closing the deal.

Bunge Global’s net sales were $22.16 billion, up 71.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.55 billion.

Bunge Global’s Cost & Margin Performance in Q3

The cost of sales was $21 billion, up 74% from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit surged 38% year over year to $1.06 billion. Selling and administrative expenses were $678 million, up 55% year over year.

Bunge Global reported an operating profit of $403 million, which marked a 1% dip from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted total operating profit surged 54% year over year to $757 million. Total adjusted operating margin contracted 40 basis points to 3.4% from the third quarter of 2024.

BG’s Segmental Performances in Q3

Soybean Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales surged 38% year over year to $10.86 billion. Soybeans processed were 12,139 thousand metric tons, up 30% year over year, reflecting the combined company's increased production capacity in Argentina.

Adjusted operating profit for the segment rose 67% year over year to $478 million. Results improved in all regions, reflecting higher margins, strong execution and the addition of Viterra’s South American assets.

Softseed Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales surged 130% year over year to $3.66 billion. Softseed processed volumes were 3,124 thousand metric tons compared with 2,135 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter. The upside was attributed to increased production capacity in Argentina, Canada and Europe.

Adjusted operating profit for the segment surged 107% year over year to $275 million on higher average margins and the addition of Viterra’s softseed assets and capabilities.

Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining: The segment’s sales rose 13.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Volumes were 639 thousand metric tons, lower than 665 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter.

The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $51 million, a 19% drop from the year-ago quarter’s $63 million, as higher results in North America specialty oils were offset by lower results in Asia and Europe.

Grain Merchandising and Milling: The segment’s sales increased 168% year over year to $6.43 billion. Volumes were up 168.6% year over year to 24,080 thousand metric tons, reflecting the combined company’s augmented grain handling footprint and capabilities.

The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $120 million, marking a 56% increase from the third quarter of 2024. Improved results in wheat milling and ocean freight, and the addition of the sugar business, were partially offset by lower results in global wheat and corn merchandising.

BG’s Cash & Balance Sheet Updates

Cash used in operating activities was $503 million in the first nine months of 2025 against an inflow of $847 million in the prior-year comparable period. Adjusted funds from operations were $1.18 billion in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $1.28 billion in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.3 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared with $3.3 billion as of the end of 2024. At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Bunge Global’s long-term debt was $9.8 billion, higher than the $4.7 billion as of 2024-end.

BG Maintains 2025 Outlook

Bunge Global continues to expect adjusted EPS in the range of $7.30-$7.60 for 2025.

Bunge Global Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Bunge Global have gained 20.8% so far this year against the industry's 11% decline.



Bunge Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Bunge’s Peer Perform in Q3?

Archer Daniels Midland Company’s (ADM) adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. However, the figure decreased from adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, Archer Daniels’ third-quarter earnings were 22 cents per share, up from four cents in the year-ago quarter.

Archer Daniels’ revenues gained 2.2% year over year to $20.4 billion, but missed the consensus estimate of $20.7 billion.

Agriculture Products Stocks Awaiting Results

GrowGeneration GRWG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s revenues is $41.8 million, indicating a 16.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company is expected to report a loss of nine cents per share compared with the loss of 19 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. GrowGeneration has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 27.44%.

Hydrofarm HYFM is expected to report third-quarter 2025 results this week. The consensus estimate for Hydrofarm’s top line is pegged at $35.7 million, indicating an 18.8% decline from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The company is expected to report a loss of $3.08 per share, implying an improvement from the loss of $2.60 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Hydrofarm has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of negative 31.36%.

