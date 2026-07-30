BG Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Viterra Growth

Bunge Global SA BG used its second-quarterearnings callto highlight how its expanded global platform is helping the company manage commodity market volatility while capturing opportunities across food, feed and fuel markets. Management focused on execution, integration progress and improving earnings visibility.

The company raised its full-year outlook as stronger soybean and softseed processing trends offset pressure in grain merchandising. Executives also addressed margin durability, capital allocation and the benefits expected from the Viterra combination.

BG Highlights Platform Benefits

CEO Gregory Heckman said Bunge’s larger footprint is providing more flexibility across crops, regions and customers. He emphasized that the company’s expanded origination network and processing capabilities are helping it navigate changing trade flows and geopolitical uncertainty.

The company pointed to the Viterra combination as a key contributor to its broader operating capabilities. Management noted that the combined platform has increased optionality in sourcing, processing and distribution, particularly across soybean and softseed markets.

Bunge reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $2.00 compared with $1.31 in the prior-year period, while revenues reached $24.04 billion. The results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS by 1.50% and revenues by 2.30%.

Bunge Global SA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bunge Global SA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bunge Global SA Quote

Bunge Raises 2026 Outlook

Management increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $9.25 to $9.75 from the prior $9.00 to $9.50 range. The revised outlook reflects stronger expectations for soybean processing and slightly improved expectations for softseed processing.

CFO John Neppl said the updated outlook incorporates current market conditions, forward curves and second-quarter performance. The company maintained expectations for a 22% to 26% adjusted annual effective tax rate, net interest expense of $620 million to $660 million and capital expenditures of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Management also cautioned that the operating environment remains complex, with uncertainty tied to geopolitical developments, trade flows and regional market conditions.

BG Sees Strength in Processing

Bunge’s soybean processing and refining segment benefited from stronger performance in North and South America, with higher processing volumes supported by expanded capacity in Argentina. The company also reported stronger processing results in Asia, partially offset by weaker performance in some other regions.

The softseed processing business delivered broad-based improvement across regions. Management attributed the gains to a more favorable market environment, increased production capacity and stronger execution across the combined company’s network.

Executives highlighted renewable fuels as another long-term opportunity, pointing to partnerships involving certified soybean oil feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production.

Bunge Addresses Analyst Concerns

A BMO Capital Markets analyst asked how the Viterra assets were changing Bunge’s competitive position. Heckman said the broader footprint has improved the company’s ability to balance supply and demand across regions and respond to customer needs.

A Morgan Stanley analyst questioned whether current U.S. crush margins were supported by fundamentals or temporary factors. Management responded that strong meal demand, renewable fuel policy support and underlying feed demand supported the current margin environment.

A JPMorgan analyst focused on second-half expectations and merchandising performance. Management said it expects sequential improvement in merchandising results, while noting that global volatility could create additional opportunities.

BG Advances Synergies and Capital Plans

Management said Viterra cost synergies remain ahead of plan. The company increased its cost synergy target previously and continues working toward additional opportunities from network optimization and commercial relationships.

Bunge completed its $2 billion share repurchase commitment related to the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of share repurchases during the first half of 2026. The company also invested in growth and productivity-related capital projects.

Executives highlighted ongoing projects, including processing and terminal expansions, as investments expected to support future capabilities across the company’s network.

Bunge Maintains Long-Term Focus

Bunge’s leadership continued to emphasize structural demand drivers, including population growth, rising incomes and demand for grain, oilseed products and renewable fuel feedstocks. Management said these trends support the company’s long-term strategy.

The company’s near-term focus remains on executing integration efforts, bringing projects online and managing commodity market volatility. Executives highlighted diversification as a key factor supporting performance through changing market conditions.

Zacks Signals

Bunge currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that the stock is positioned at the top end of the Zacks Rank scale based on earnings estimate revisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Rank is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over the next one to three months.

The company has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades representing stronger characteristics within each style category.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new information, including developments after quarterly results.

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