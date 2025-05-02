B&G Foods Set to Release Q1 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to register a decline in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $461 million, indicating a 3% drop from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 14 cents per share, which implies a 22.2% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

BGS’ Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch

B&G Foods’ first-quarter 2025 results are likely to be impacted by the continued challenging consumption environment. The company noted on its lastearnings callthat January began on a softer note, as retailers pulled back on holiday and seasonal merchandising earlier than expected. These dynamics have contributed to weaker shipments and reflected broader industry-wide demand softness.



The company has been experiencing subdued sales trends over recent quarters, caused by macroeconomic pressures including persistent food inflation and shifts in consumer spending behavior. BGS expects volume headwinds to continue into the first half of 2025, as cautious consumers remain sensitive to elevated prices. This, in turn, is likely to have put pressure on the company’s volumes in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, B&G Foods’ portfolio reshaping, focus on high-margin segments and cost-saving initiatives are likely to have provided some cushion. Key efforts like innovation in spices and Mexican meals, and operational efficiencies are likely to have supported consumer demand and profitability to some extent.

Earnings Whispers for BGS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



B&G Foods has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.25, which implies a 15.4% decrease year over year. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a decline of 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 70 cents, which implies a 4.1% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $564.2 million, which indicates growth of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.



Post Holdings, Inc. POST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.18, which implies a 21.9% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for Post Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2 billion, which indicates a decline of 1.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.

