B&G Foods Recalls 'Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers'

(RTTNews) - B&G Foods said that it has voluntarily recalled 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6 oz. Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, with a "best by" date of SEP 05 2022, after learning that a limited number of the cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of animal shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, allergens that are not declared on the box label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the animal shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes. There is no health risk associated with the product for individuals without an allergy to egg or milk.

No allergic reactions related to the matter have been reported to date, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that it discovered the issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers contained animal shaped crackers. The third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently filled a limited number of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers product boxes with another food company's animal shaped crackers.

The product was shipped and distributed to customer warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The company stated that the consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

