B&G Foods' Q1 Earnings on Deck: Key Factors You Should Understand

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to witness bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 8 cents per share, indicating growth of 100% from 4 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. BGS has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence BGS’ Q1 Results

B&G Foods continues to advance its portfolio reshaping efforts while operating in a competitive consumer environment. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025earnings call management indicated that core business trends improved sequentially through the back half of fiscal 2025, with first-quarter fiscal 2026 trends off to a strong start. The company noted that year-to-date base business net sales through February were up roughly 4%, supported by improving consumption trends across key categories as well as strength in foodservice, club and private-label channels. These upsides are likely to have contributed to the performance in the quarter under review.



Demand across traditional center-store grocery categories is likely to have remained mixed, with consumers staying value-focused and promotional activity elevated. However, the Spices & Flavor Solutions segment is likely to have continued benefiting from demand linked to fresh meal preparation and proteins, alongside resilience in foodservice, club and private-label channels. The company has also been implementing pricing actions to offset tariff-related pressures and higher raw material costs.



On the cost front, B&G Foods has been executing productivity initiatives and restructuring actions aimed at improving manufacturing and supply-chain efficiencies. The company highlighted benefits from productivity gains, favorable crop costs within Frozen & Vegetables, and broader cost-saving initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency. While tariffs and certain commodity costs are likely to have remained as headwinds, improving sales trends, pricing actions and productivity benefits are expected to have supported earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for BGS Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



B&G Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $3.44, which implies 30.8% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.33 billion, which indicates 8.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CASY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.



Lowe's Companies LOW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $22.91 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe's Companies’ upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $2.96, implying a 1.4% year-over-year decline. LOW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $69.36 billion, indicating a 9.7% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s earnings is pegged at $4.91 per share, implying 14.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. COST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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