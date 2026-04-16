B&G Foods Portfolio Shift: Can Core Brands Fuel Margin Upside?

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is undergoing a portfolio transformation to simplify operations and drive margin expansion. A key pillar of this strategy is the divestiture of its Green Giant U.S. frozen business to Seneca Foods Corporation, marking a significant milestone in the reshaping and restructuring of BGS’s portfolio. As the largest component of its transformation plan, this move is expected to enhance focus and simplify operations.

B&G Foods highlighted that the Green Giant frozen business has not aligned well with the company due to its seasonal production, differing temperature requirements, geographic complexity and higher working capital intensity. These factors made it less compatible with the company’s overall operational structure and strategic focus.

At the same time, BGS unveiled its deal to acquire the College Inn and Kitchen Basics broth and stock businesses from Del Monte Foods. This category remains attractive due to its solid margins and steady growth trajectory. Demand for fresh meal preparation continues to support the importance of broths as a key cooking component. Additionally, both brands offer strong recognition, extensive distribution networks and a reputation for high-quality products, strengthening the company’s overall portfolio.

After completion, these actions are expected to result in a more focused portfolio. This transformation is expected to drive stronger cash flows, reduce working capital intensity, lower leverage and improve margins. B&G Foods aims to strengthen its core shelf-stable business lines by creating a more streamlined and efficient portfolio. This approach is expected to unlock greater synergies and drive higher margins. The company plans to ensure strong execution across its key core brands following the Green Giant divestiture. Overall, B&G Foods’ portfolio reshaping is positioning the company for improved margin expansion, with an anticipated adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% to 16.5% in fiscal 2026.

Zacks Rundown for BGS

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 28.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 3.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, BGS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, lower than the industry’s average of 13.83.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.9% and 9.3%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR develops, produces, and sells sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. DAR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6% and 391.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 41%, on average.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 80%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 125%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corporation USFD, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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