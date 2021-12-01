B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.47

The board of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of January, with investors receiving US$0.47 per share. This makes the dividend yield 6.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

B&G Foods Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 49.6%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 103%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

B&G Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend December 1st 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.5% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, B&G Foods' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.8% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

B&G Foods' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think B&G Foods is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for B&G Foods (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.