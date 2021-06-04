B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.47

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will pay a dividend of US$0.47 on the 30th of July. This makes the dividend yield 5.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

B&G Foods Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 93% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 97% over the next year.

B&G Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.68 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See B&G Foods' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. B&G Foods has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.3% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, B&G Foods has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

