B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.475

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.475 per share on the 31st of October. The dividend yield will be 8.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

B&G Foods Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 151.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 140%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet. NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend August 31st 2022

B&G Foods Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.92 total annually to $1.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though B&G Foods' EPS has declined at around 18% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

B&G Foods' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about B&G Foods' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for B&G Foods (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is B&G Foods not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

