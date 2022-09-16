B&G Foods' (NYSE:BGS) Dividend Will Be $0.475

The board of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.475 per share on the 31st of October. The dividend yield will be 9.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

B&G Foods Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 151.9%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 140% over the next year. NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend September 16th 2022

B&G Foods Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.92 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. B&G Foods' earnings per share has shrunk at 18% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

B&G Foods' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for B&G Foods (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

