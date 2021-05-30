B&G Foods, Inc.'s (NYSE:BGS) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) as an attractive investment with its 15x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

B&G Foods certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For B&G Foods?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like B&G Foods' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 47%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 34% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.5% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why B&G Foods is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of B&G Foods' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with B&G Foods (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than B&G Foods. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

