B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Pays A US$0.47 Dividend In Just Four Days

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase B&G Foods' shares before the 29th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, B&G Foods stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of $32.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year B&G Foods paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while B&G Foods's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, B&G Foods's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. B&G Foods has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy B&G Foods for the upcoming dividend? Growing earnings per share and a normal cashflow payout ratio is an ok combination, but we're concerned that the company is paying out such a high percentage of its income as dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about B&G Foods from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with B&G Foods, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for B&G Foods (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

