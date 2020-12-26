B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

B&G Foods's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, B&G Foods has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of $30.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year B&G Foods paid out 94% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 49% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while B&G Foods's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BGS Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see B&G Foods's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, B&G Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is B&G Foods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with B&G Foods's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about B&G Foods from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while B&G Foods has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for B&G Foods (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.