B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.79, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $30.79, representing a -35.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.84 and a 21.89% increase over the 52 week low of $25.26.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kellogg Company (K). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.77%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an decrease of -2.74% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 4.02%.

