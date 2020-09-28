B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.94, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $27.94, representing a -12.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.93 and a 168.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.39.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.16%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFSM with an increase of 16.48% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.