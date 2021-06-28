B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.58, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $33.58, representing a -29.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.84 and a 41.09% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.42%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BGS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BGS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (BGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 16.49% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 2.91%.

