B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.67, the dividend yield is 6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $31.67, representing a -33.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.84 and a 20.28% increase over the 52 week low of $26.33.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.45%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 0.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 2.96%.

